Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

Walt Disney stock opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $188.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.