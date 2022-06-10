Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $22.21 Million Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $22,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQNR opened at $36.88 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.05 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. SEB Equities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.22.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

