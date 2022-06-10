Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $64.82 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,861,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,152 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.0% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.22% of iShares Gold Trust worth $64,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

