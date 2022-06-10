Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 792 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 40.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 638,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 182,600 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 303,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,541,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 52.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $336,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average of $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.