Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 1,679 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $299.40 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $280.21 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.75 and its 200 day moving average is $350.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

