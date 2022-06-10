Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Trading Down 0.9%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $25.94. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLUIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fluidra from €40.00 ($43.01) to €36.00 ($38.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf raised Fluidra from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Fluidra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Fluidra alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.