Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.44 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Foot Locker to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.59.

FL stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,403 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

