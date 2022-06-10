Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FVI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 40,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.92 per share, with a total value of C$156,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,028,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,960,333.05.

Shares of FVI stock traded up C$0.34 on Friday, reaching C$4.64. 882,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,571. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.67. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$3.48 and a 1-year high of C$8.31.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$230.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

