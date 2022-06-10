Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FWRD. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.86.

FWRD stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.58. 164,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,305. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Forward Air by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Forward Air by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

