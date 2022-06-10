Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.58 Million

Brokerages expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) will report $55.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.20 million and the highest is $55.95 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $49.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $225.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.00 million to $226.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $246.77 million, with estimates ranging from $244.80 million to $250.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 60,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 176,960 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

FCPT stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.88.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

