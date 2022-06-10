Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

FC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 798.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FC opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $52.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.10 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Covey (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.