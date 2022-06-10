Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of FC opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.10 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 83,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 199.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

