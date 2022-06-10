Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) VP Sells $532,694.75 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $532,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Chhabra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of Franklin Electric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $773,055.00.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $74.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average of $83.44. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,321,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,364,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,197,000 after buying an additional 171,113 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,687,000 after buying an additional 102,989 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 101,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

