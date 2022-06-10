Frax Share 24 Hour Volume Hits $46.14 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for about $6.01 or 0.00020033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $97.39 million and $46.14 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00326637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00440863 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030628 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

