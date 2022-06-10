Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Down 6.8%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.45. Approximately 113,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 487,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$486.25 million and a P/E ratio of -46.73.

Get Frontier Lithium alerts:

Frontier Lithium Company Profile (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It has a strategic partnership agreement with XPS Expert Process Solutions to develop a process to refine spodumene concentrate into lithium hydroxide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.