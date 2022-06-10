Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) to post sales of $174.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.21 million. Frontline posted sales of $79.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $630.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $611.81 million to $650.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $706.38 million, with estimates ranging from $696.75 million to $716.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Frontline.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Frontline by 89.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 386,168 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Frontline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 136,879 shares during the period. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE FRO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 132,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,444. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.80 and a beta of 0.09. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
About Frontline (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
