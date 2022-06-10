FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of FTCI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,210. FTC Solar has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $13.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Cook sold 50,888 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $333,316.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 11,031 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $54,162.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 389,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,258.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,057,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,259 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,820 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 952,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 520,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 502,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

