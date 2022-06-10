FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Truist Financial

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $165.69 on Monday. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $131.50 and a 12 month high of $172.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.71 and a 200-day moving average of $154.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

