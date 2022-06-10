FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 73,446 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 69.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 288,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 118,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 513.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 805,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 674,506 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 58.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,975 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

