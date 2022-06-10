FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.
NASDAQ FCEL opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.
FuelCell Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
