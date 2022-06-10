Function X Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.95 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $101.95 million and approximately $449,974.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,596.38 or 0.99942834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00028160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000952 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

