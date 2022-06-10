Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Futu from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA cut shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.

Shares of FUTU traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,048. Futu has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $181.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.31. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Futu will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 121.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 63,630 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Futu by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 268,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 677.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 128,995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its holdings in Futu by 1,034.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 524,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 478,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

