Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) Director Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$15,435.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,270,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,001,448.38.

Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 46,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$19,136.00.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 2,250 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$1,228.73.

On Thursday, March 31st, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 2,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,175.00.

Shares of GWM opened at C$0.43 on Friday. Galway Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of C$85.26 million and a PE ratio of -5.12.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

