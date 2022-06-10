GAMB Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week (GMB)

GAMB (GMB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One GAMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GAMB has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $22,892.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,094.03 or 0.99996646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031034 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

