Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs Sells 224 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gartner stock opened at $256.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.50. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.20 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 588.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

