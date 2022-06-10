GCN Coin (GCN) Price Reaches $0.0000

GCN Coin (GCN) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $33,649.79 and approximately $14.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00195824 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006320 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

