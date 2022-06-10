Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.10% of Generac worth $22,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.36.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $18.30 on Friday, hitting $259.57. 12,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,626. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.38 and a 200-day moving average of $298.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

