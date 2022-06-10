Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives $12.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. 18,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,447. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $631.95 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 121.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 30.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

