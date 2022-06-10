German American Bancorp Inc. Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSX traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.89. 37,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.48. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock worth $16,234,792 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.87.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

