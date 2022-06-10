German American Bancorp Inc. Boosts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 76,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 10,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.52. The stock had a trading volume of 54,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,616. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.07 and its 200 day moving average is $111.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.65 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

