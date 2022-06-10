German American Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.6% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $11.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.26. 39,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.43. The company has a market cap of $328.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

