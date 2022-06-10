German American Bancorp Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

German American Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.39. 37,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,839. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.66.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

