German American Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 5.8% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $41,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.31. 1,299,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,073,818. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $168.90 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.06.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.