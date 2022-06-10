German American Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after buying an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,752,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,997,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.20. 61,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,244,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.53 and its 200-day moving average is $105.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $92.88 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

