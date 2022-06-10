German American Bancorp Inc. Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,455,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,379.7% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 36,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

TMO stock traded down $9.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $530.43. 17,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,816. The stock has a market cap of $207.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $447.80 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $558.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

