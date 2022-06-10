German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 1,294 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

German American Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.44. 78,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,552,027. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

