German American Bancorp Inc. Takes Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $18,186,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,083.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 145,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 132,757 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,760,000 after buying an additional 44,264 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 104,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 40,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,068,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,284,000 after buying an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,993. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.70.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.
In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $300,008.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,251.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Stock Yards Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
