Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 15.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 191.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 51,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

GIL stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.33. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

