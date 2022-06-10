Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $36,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.73. 192,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,283,163. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.82. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

