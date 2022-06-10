Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.59. 182,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,283,163. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.82. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.