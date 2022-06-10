Glitch Hits One Day Volume of $187,390.00 (GLCH)

Glitch (GLCH) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Glitch has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Glitch has a total market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $187,390.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00336232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00451576 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 384.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00025762 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

