Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 5,025.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXTG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 8,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

GXTG traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $30.30. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,951. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55.

