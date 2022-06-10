GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Citigroup

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GFS. Morgan Stanley raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of GFS opened at $53.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFS. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,994,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

