GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

GFS traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at about $788,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at about $3,077,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at about $633,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

