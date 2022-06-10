Godsey & Gibb Associates Invests $107,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.41.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $237.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.58 and a 200 day moving average of $268.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.54 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

