Godsey & Gibb Associates Invests $25.65 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,173 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,645,000. Costco Wholesale makes up 8.2% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.54.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $472.05 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $377.12 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.89. The stock has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.