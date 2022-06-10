Godsey & Gibb Associates Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,419 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.1% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,045 shares of company stock worth $874,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.