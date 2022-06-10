Godsey & Gibb Associates Purchases New Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,446,000 after purchasing an additional 36,247 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NJR. Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.47%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

