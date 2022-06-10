Godsey & Gibb Associates Takes $64,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.75.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

