Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) to post $659.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $590.24 million and the highest is $718.71 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $194.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 239.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $4.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.20 million.

GOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 99,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,581. The company has a market capitalization of $939.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.94. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 53,152 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth approximately $730,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

