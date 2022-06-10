Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.25.

NYSE:GGG opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. Graco has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $81.09.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Graco’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Graco by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 67,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 48,947 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 6.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

